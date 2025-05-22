Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Invesco provides institutional investors access to differentiated strategies across real estate and private credit by leveraging our investment expertise, deep resources, and global investment platform.
Our reputation as an exceptional partner is built on four decades of doing things the right way and delivering enhanced deal flow and a premier experience for our clients. Learn more about our real estate capabilities.
As one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers, we leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process. Learn more about our private credit capabilities.
The strategic advantage of AAA-rated CLO Notes
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses new developments for AAA-rated Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) note investments and their potential advantages.
Commercial real estate: Five things we believe, five we’re debating
Is the current short-term noise and volatility an early indicator of a cyclical movement or a structural shift in commercial real estate investing?
Reflections from Invesco Real Estate’s Value Add Team
Invesco Real Estate’s value-add team discusses its approach in a challenging market highlighting a disciplined, local team-based execution programme and strategic investments in sectors like logistics and living.
Exploring the key features of AAA-rated CLO notes
Explore the benefits of incorporating AAA-rated CLO notes may provide to an investment strategy including consistent income potential and possible hedge against interest-rate volatility.
Private markets consist of debt and equity investments that are not publicly traded. Private market investments can be made directly, but are most often made by funds as part of a larger portfolio. There are six main asset classes within private markets: private real estate, private credit, private equity, private infrastructure, natural resources, and venture capital.
Private market investments provide a range of exposures depending on the risk/return spectrum, cash flow, and correlation characteristics investors are seeking. The benefits private markets may help a portfolio by reducing portfolio risk, increase returns, generate income, and potential opportunistic growth.
We manage over $180 billion in alternative asset strategies, spanning private credit, real estate, private equity and beyond. We share some highlights below:
Real estate: Invesco Real Estate is a global real estate manager, with local people on the ground in 21 offices worldwide. We invest across the risk-return spectrum, from core to higher returning strategies. Our expertise covers public, private, equity and debt capabilities.
Private credit: Invesco Private Credit is one of the world’s largest and longest-tenured private credit managers. We pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, distressed debt and special situations.
Traditionally, alternative assets (like real estate and some types of private credit) have been slower to buy or sell than public market assets (like equities and bonds). Often, this is because they are not traded on a screen with daily liquidity. Most private market investments take time to mature in market to reach potential returns.
Liquid alternatives, on the other hand, can be bought or sold more frequently. Some fund structures (like ETFs) can help achieve greater liquidity. For example, Invesco offers a broad range of commodity ETFs with daily access.
Discover alternative investments with Invesco, ideal for anyone looking for diversification, inflation protection or capital growth.
Commodities can play several roles in a portfolio with the potential for diversification, inflation hedging and growth opportunities.
