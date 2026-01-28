Research Report – IGW ChiNext 50 ETF - December 2025 issue

China Market Recap

In December, the overall A-share market rebounded from the bottom, with major broad market indices steadily rising in mid-to-late month. The market performance was as follows:

Phase 1 (12/1–12/16): Market fluctuated downward

In early December, overseas liquidity dominated focus. The Fed’s wavering rate cut expectations and the BoJ’s hesitant hikes drove market adjustments. Major broad market indices declined, with growth-value balance in style and steep drops in pharmaceuticals/biotech. Industrially, national defense and telecommunications outperformed, fueled by commercial aerospace momentum that lifted the entire defense sector, whereas media and real estate lagged due to weak high-frequency data and insufficient policy support. Risks finally eased as both the Fed and BoJ aligned their rate decisions with market expectations.

Phase 2 (12/17–12/31): ETF Inflows Surge, Market Rallies

The CSI A500 ETF recorded daily net inflows exceeding CNY 10 billion, and provided strong upward momentum for the market. Small-cap growth stocks led the rally, with a broad-based market upturn. Key industry highlights included: precious metals surged across the board driven by inflation logic; commercial aerospace strengthened continuously under policy and news-driven catalysts; oil prices received strong support from improved supply-demand fundamentals, compounded by persistent geopolitical tensions, leading to a surge in the oil and petrochemical sectors; policy initiatives prioritized domestic demand by 2026 and introduced favorable commercial and retail policies in multiple regions, catalyzing strong structural rallies in department store and retail sectors. The ChiNext 50 Index experienced a significant rebound during this phase.

Sector performance diverged in December. Among GICS Level 1 industries, Materials (+8.12%), Information Technology (+5.69%), and Industrials (+4.37%) ranked at the top in terms of gains, while Health Care (-3.90%), Real Estate (-3.68%) and Consumer Staples (-3.33%) experienced the sharpest declines.

Overall, December saw more sectors declining than rising. Strength in Materials stemmed from price increases in metals, with inflation-driven demand lifting nonferrous metals; Information Technology benefitted from stabilized overseas AI markets, where optical modules and AI hardware demand remained robust, further boosted by GPU IPOs. Weakness in Healthcare reflected style and theme rotation reducing pharmaceutical/biotech trading activity, while Real Estate struggled with lackluster data and insufficient policy-driven marginal improvements.

Note: Market Cap and Sector Allocation represent the composition of the underlying index (ChiNext 50 Index) tracked by the ETF as of 31 December 2025. Data sourced from Wind. All industry performance presented reflect Wind’s proprietary A-share GICS classification methodology.

Funds carry risks, and investment requires caution. The above data reflects secondary market price fluctuations. The intraday price changes of the fund do not represent its performance. For specific fund performance, please visit the official website of Invesco Great Wall. The operation history of mutual funds in China is relatively short and may not reflect all phases of the stock market development. Past performance of the fund does not indicate its future results, and the performance of other funds managed by the fund manager does not guarantee the performance of this fund