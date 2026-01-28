Research Report – IGW ChiNext 50 ETF - December 2025 issue

Key Highlights
The A-share market rebounded from the bottom in December, with a steady upward trend in the mid-to-late
month.
In 2025, the ChiNext 50 Index returned 57.45%, outperforming the CSI 300 Index, which returned 17.66%.
- The IGW ChiNext 50 ETF is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) and managed by Invesco Great Wall Fund Management Company
- The ETF aims to track the performance of the ChiNext 50 Index
- Stock code of the ETF: 31355 (HK CCASS) / 159682 (SZSE)
- This is an eligible ETF under the Stock Connect between Mainland and Hong Kong
About the ETF
The IGW ChiNext 50 ETF tracks the performance of the ChiNext 50 Index. The benchmark index represents leading growth-oriented companies listed on the ChiNext Board of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The ETF provides low-cost and liquid exposures in the leading technology in China.
|List Date
|1/3/2023
|Management Fee Ratio
|0.15%
|Custodian Fee Ratio
|0.05%
|Name
|Invesco Great Wall SZSE Chinext 50 ETF
|Stock Code
|159682
|CCASS Stock Code
|31355
|SH/SZ-HK Stock Connect Eligibility
|Yes
|Domicile
|China
|Annualized Tracking Error
|0.63%
|AUM (Bn CNY)
|5.12
|AUM (Bn USD)
|0.73
Source: Wind, IGW, as of 31 December 2025. Past performance does not predict future results. Holding are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.
China Market Recap
In December, the overall A-share market rebounded from the bottom, with major broad market indices steadily rising in mid-to-late month. The market performance was as follows:
- Phase 1 (12/1–12/16): Market fluctuated downward
In early December, overseas liquidity dominated focus. The Fed’s wavering rate cut expectations and the BoJ’s hesitant hikes drove market adjustments. Major broad market indices declined, with growth-value balance in style and steep drops in pharmaceuticals/biotech. Industrially, national defense and telecommunications outperformed, fueled by commercial aerospace momentum that lifted the entire defense sector, whereas media and real estate lagged due to weak high-frequency data and insufficient policy support. Risks finally eased as both the Fed and BoJ aligned their rate decisions with market expectations.
- Phase 2 (12/17–12/31): ETF Inflows Surge, Market Rallies
The CSI A500 ETF recorded daily net inflows exceeding CNY 10 billion, and provided strong upward momentum for the market. Small-cap growth stocks led the rally, with a broad-based market upturn. Key industry highlights included: precious metals surged across the board driven by inflation logic; commercial aerospace strengthened continuously under policy and news-driven catalysts; oil prices received strong support from improved supply-demand fundamentals, compounded by persistent geopolitical tensions, leading to a surge in the oil and petrochemical sectors; policy initiatives prioritized domestic demand by 2026 and introduced favorable commercial and retail policies in multiple regions, catalyzing strong structural rallies in department store and retail sectors. The ChiNext 50 Index experienced a significant rebound during this phase.
Sector performance diverged in December. Among GICS Level 1 industries, Materials (+8.12%), Information Technology (+5.69%), and Industrials (+4.37%) ranked at the top in terms of gains, while Health Care (-3.90%), Real Estate (-3.68%) and Consumer Staples (-3.33%) experienced the sharpest declines.
Overall, December saw more sectors declining than rising. Strength in Materials stemmed from price increases in metals, with inflation-driven demand lifting nonferrous metals; Information Technology benefitted from stabilized overseas AI markets, where optical modules and AI hardware demand remained robust, further boosted by GPU IPOs. Weakness in Healthcare reflected style and theme rotation reducing pharmaceutical/biotech trading activity, while Real Estate struggled with lackluster data and insufficient policy-driven marginal improvements.
Note: Market Cap and Sector Allocation represent the composition of the underlying index (ChiNext 50 Index) tracked by the ETF as of 31 December 2025. Data sourced from Wind. All industry performance presented reflect Wind’s proprietary A-share GICS classification methodology.
Funds carry risks, and investment requires caution. The above data reflects secondary market price fluctuations. The intraday price changes of the fund do not represent its performance. For specific fund performance, please visit the official website of Invesco Great Wall. The operation history of mutual funds in China is relatively short and may not reflect all phases of the stock market development. Past performance of the fund does not indicate its future results, and the performance of other funds managed by the fund manager does not guarantee the performance of this fund
ChiNext 50 vs. CSI 300: Short- and Long-Term Return Comparison
The ChiNext 50 and CSI 300 indices exhibited divergent returns across different time horizons. Over the past five years, the ChiNext 50 has demonstrated an increasingly upward trend. Notably, during periods of broad market rallies, the ChiNext 50 has consistently outperformed the CSI 300, suggesting that overweighting ChiNext 50-linked assets could be a strategic choice when constructing investment portfolios during bullish phases. Furthermore, the current market cycle has been characterized by a pronounced technology-driven growth style, with the ChiNext 50 delivering strong excess returns.
Looking ahead, global liquidity easing, combined with recent CNY appreciation, has significantly strengthened foreign capital’s appetite for technology growth stocks. The ChiNext 50 Index, which heavily weights artificial intelligence and semiconductors—sectors closely aligned with national strategic priorities—is expected to sustain growth momentum amid accelerated AI computing power iteration and deepening domestic substitution trends. The ChiNext 50 Index constituents, supported by high R&D investment and strong growth visibility, are better aligned with asset allocation demands in an accommodative monetary policy and weak US dollar environment, and could serve as a key vehicle for foreign investors to increase exposure to Chinese assets.
ChiNext 50 vs. CSI 300: Short- and Long-Term Return Comparison (%)
|
Index Name
|
YTD
|
1Y
|
3Y(Ann.)
|
5Y(Ann.)
|
ChiNext 50
|
57.45
|
57.45
|
13.16
|
3.51
|
CSI 300
|
17.66
|
17.66
|
6.14
|
-2.34
Note: Past performance does not predict future results. Data sourced from Wind, as of 31 December 2025. Funds carry risks, and investment requires caution. The above data reflects secondary market price fluctuations. The intraday price changes of the fund do not represent its performance. For specific fund performance, please visit the official website of Invesco Great Wall. The operation history of mutual funds in China is relatively short and may not reflect all phases of the stock market development. Past performance of the fund does not indicate its future results, and the performance of other funds managed by the fund manager does not guarantee the performance of this fund.
IGW ChiNext 50 ETF Information
IGW ChiNext 50 ETF focuses on large-cap growth leaders in China, with over 80% invested in firms exceeding 10 Bn USD market cap. Sector allocation emphasizes Industrials and Information Technology, aligning with China’s representative emerging growth industries.
The fund offers cost-efficient access at an expense ratio of 0.20% (including Management Fee Ratio 0.15% and Custodian Fee Ratio 0.05%) and manages CNY 5.12 billion (USD 0.73 billion) AUM. As of 31 December 2025, since its listing on 3 January 2023, IGW ChiNext 50 ETF maintains a tight annualized tracking error of 0.63%, delivering cumulative returns of 48.89% and annualized returns of 14.23% (calculated based on daily closing prices of the ETF).
