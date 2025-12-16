Has the catalyst for stock diversification arrived?
Key takeaways
Case for diversification
We’re not suggesting the AI trade is over, but believe the environment is conducive to diversifying within the US markets.
Looking for catalysts
For months, there hasn’t been a catalyst to spark investors to consider diversifying within the US stock market.
Times may be changing
Improving growth and Fed easing could be meaningful developments for investors waiting for a reason to diversify.
When you do what we do for a living, you tend to hear people’s biggest concerns about their portfolios. Recently, the greatest concerns have been elevated valuations and heavy concentration of the S&P 500 Index.1 Surely, the narrative goes, an AI bubble is about to burst, and even if it doesn’t, a loss in momentum would weigh on the entire market. The concern is that the extraordinary gains driven by so-called hyperscalers (companies that provide massive-scale cloud computing services and infrastructure, enabling businesses to run applications and store data on a global network of servers) are increasingly becoming unsustainable.2
But there’s far less discussion about the possibility that a healthier US macroeconomic environment could provide the backdrop for a strong rotation into parts of the market beyond mega-cap technology. That possibility is a key theme in our 2026 annual investment outlook: Resilience and rebalancing.
Case for diversification intensifies
When it comes to the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, many investors fear missing out on the market advance, but also worry about staying in too long. But, diversifying into lower valuation areas, such as smaller capitalization or value stocks, or adopting alternative weighting methodologies has largely gone unheeded. For months, there hasn’t been a catalyst to spark such a rotation. Global growth was slowing, and concerns lingered that inflation could re-emerge. In the aftermath of “Liberation Day,” uncertainty weighed on growth, while the risk of tariff-induced inflation kept the Federal Reserve (Fed) from acting as aggressively as it might otherwise have. Investors were left wondering if diversification was simply an antiquated theory, not a practical strategy.
But market activity last week seems to have affirmed our view that the picture is changing. Leading indicators globally have improved.3 The Fed acknowledged that growth had been improving and, at last week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, outlined expectations for even stronger growth in 2026, supported in part by productivity gains from AI.4 The Fed reduced rates by 25 basis points last week and signaled at least one more rate cut in 2026.5 In our view, improving growth combined with lower US interest rates likely creates a more constructive backdrop for stocks beyond the largest names.
Has a catalyst arrived?
The mega-cap technology trade has lost some momentum, even as the broad S&P 500 Index advanced to a new all-time high on December 11.6 For example, last week Oracle sold off on weaker-than-expected earnings, raising concerns about the debt it’s taking on to fund capital expenditures.7 Importantly, many of the other hyperscalers have significantly lower debt ratios.8 We’re not suggesting the AI trade is over. Rather, we believe the environment is becoming conducive to further diversification. Again, the S&P 500 Index traded this week at an all-time high, notwithstanding the fact that five of the Magnificent 7 stocks (Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla) have underperformed the market this year.9 Small-cap indexes, like the Russell 2000 Index, and the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, also closed at record highs last week.10
In short, improved growth and Fed easing are meaningful developments. For investors who’ve been waiting for a reason to look beyond mega-cap technology, the catalysts may finally be here.
What to watch this week
|
Date
|
Region
|
Event
|
Why it matters
|
Dec. 15
|
US
|
Empire State Manufacturing Index
|
Provides early insight into regional factory conditions and manufacturing trends
|
|
Eurozone
|
Industrial Production (Oct.)
|
Measures manufacturing output, key for assessing economic momentum in the eurozone
|
Dec. 16
|
US
|
Retail sales (Nov.)
|
Critical gauge of consumer spending, a major driver of US economic growth
|
|
US
|
Business inventories (Oct.)
|
Indicates supply chain health and future production trends
|
|
UK
|
Unemployment rate (Nov.)
|
Labor market strength influences Bank of England policy decisions
|
|
Japan
|
Machinery orders (Oct.)
|
Reflects capital spending intentions and industrial activity
|
Dec. 17
|
UK
|
Consumer Price Index (Nov.)
|
Key inflation measure guiding monetary policy decisions
|
|
Eurozone
|
Consumer Price Index (Final, Nov.)
|
Confirms inflation trends ahead of European Central Bank policy decisions
|
Dec. 18
|
US
|
Consumer Price Index (Nov.)
|
Primary inflation indicator influencing Federal Reserve policy
|
|
US
|
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
|
Provides insight into regional manufacturing conditions and economic outlook
|
|
UK
|
Bank of England Policy decision
|
Determines interest rates and monetary stance, impacting GDP and markets
Important information
