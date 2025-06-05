Addressing the recent currency market volatility

The recent driving force of USD

The relative strength of the dollar is no longer being driven by global interest rate differentials.

Instead, a marginal reallocation away from dollar-denominated assets by foreign investors, along with a diminished perceived “safe haven” appeal, appear to be driving recent declines.

This is evidenced by the numerous instances of US stocks, Treasury prices and the USD falling simultaneously on days of heightened policy uncertainty and market volatility.

Sustained periods of dollar depreciation have historically benefited non-US stocks, both developed and emerging.

That said, the recent USD-Asia foreign exchange turbulence appears to have been due more so to portfolio rebalancing. TWD and KRW have surged though JPY nor CNY have not.

Longer-term, will the USD remain as a dominant currency?

Questions have recently arisen over whether this shift is a milestone in the USD’s demise as a dominant currency. I’m not so sure. For example, Taiwanese insurers are estimated to own around $700bn in US assets of which only about half are FX hedged.2

If investors begin to unwind or hedge their positions involving the USD, it could trigger "avalanche risk", leading to sudden and significant exchange rate fluctuations. This could result in increased volatility in the FX market or potentially signal a shift in the dollar's role in the global economy.