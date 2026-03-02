China Tech series - Robotics has emerged as a key investment theme with multiple catalysts

Driven by (1) government policy support, (2) surging demand, (3) China’s competitive edge vs other countries and (4) a growing investment universe in the robotic sector, robotics has emerged as a key investment theme with multiple catalysts.

Globally, the development of robotics is still at early stage. China robotics could present an attractive opportunity for long-term investors wanting to tap into this rapidly growing industry.

1. Government policy support

This year, the stage of the Spring Festival Gala became a showcase for China’s technological ambitions. From humanoid robots performing high‑precision martial‑arts to coordinated complex movements alongside human dancers, they were pushing the boundaries of humanoid robot and embodied AI in front of the global audience.

Within the first two hours of the Gala's broadcast, searches for robots on an e-commerce platform surged more than 300% compared to the previous period. Customer inquiries increased by 460%, and order volumes rose by 150%1. The new orders covered over 100 cities nationwide, spanning from first-tier metropolises to smaller counties.

Far more than entertainment, the performance served as a key signal of state priority, with major robotic firms investing heavily to demonstrate breakthroughs that align with China’s strategic push to lead in next‑generation robotics and advanced manufacturing.

The upcoming 15th Five‑Year Plan (2026–30) also places embodied intelligence and advanced manufacturing at the centre of China’s strategic agenda, strengthening both the policy and capital support for the sector.

2. Upcoming demand for robotics paints a rosy picture

By deploying robotics, manufacturers can benefit from increasing efficiency and much lower cost. Automation not only accelerates production cycles but also improves quality consistency, enabling firms to scale up without proportionally increasing headcount.

Industrial demand for robotics is increasing across automotive, lithium battery and semiconductors sectors2. Electrification and battery capacity expansion are driving a new wave of automation needs in China.

Industrial robot sales are projected to increase 13.6% in 2025, while industrial robot demand is projected to grow at 11.7% and 12.5% in 2026 and 2027 respectively3, with collaborative robots being the fastest growing category.