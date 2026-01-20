China’s economic and market outlook after reporting 5% GDP growth in 2025

China’s GDP growth for 2025 came in at 5.0% year over year1, in line with the government’s target (chart 1).

Growth was led by resilient manufacturing activity and strong exports, an outcome made more notable by the unprecedented trade frictions over the past year and underscoring policymakers’ preparedness to deploy supportive measures to ensure the growth objective is met.

While Q4 growth moderated to 4.5% year-over-year (y/y) from 4.8% in the prior quarter1, December saw a bit of recovery, with stronger exports, services and industrial production.

For example, exports rebounded strongly in December, rising 6.6% y/y in USD terms1, more than double market consensus expectations.

Retail sales, investments and the property market continue to be in a soft patch. Still, high-frequency data since the start of 2026 indicate growth has held up, though Chinese New Year effects will increasingly distort near-term readings.

Outlook: AI-related investment could be a key driver in 2026

Going forward, I expect export and trade resilience underpinned by competitiveness in selected manufacturing segments and an increasingly diversified export base. I also expect a bit of recovery in private investments.

The goal of stabilizing the property sector and improving domestic demand was highlighted in the December 2025 Central Economic Work Committee.

Thus, it’s likely that we could see more supportive measures to help stabilize the property market and near-term measures to invigorate household consumption, such as a stepped-up trade-in program.