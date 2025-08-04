FOMC decision and US equity market outlook

Despite similar tariff levels, the US economy today is a far cry from the 1920s. Today, the US economy relies on far higher share of public spending and spending on services which implies a much lower exposure to tariffs. Agriculture is more stable and smaller as a percentage of GDP than in the Great Depression.

Trade deals are being concluded rather than a tit-for-tat escalating trade war. Fiscal stimulus and domestic demand should support global growth.

Last but not least, the Q2 corporate earnings season has been much better than expected and the AI/tech revolutions are likely to support strong demand for leading-edge stocks.

Fed decision: holding steady, but growth concerns emerge

As widely expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept the policy rate unchanged at its July meeting. However, the decision was not unanimous—Governors Bowman and Waller dissented, favoring a 25 basis point cut1.

While the Fed maintained its view of the labor market as “solid” and inflation as “somewhat elevated,” there was a subtle shift in tone: the Fed now describes economic growth in the first half of 2025 as having “moderated.”

We believe this shift reflects growing concern over a potential consumer-led slowdown, which we explore further below.

Although payroll data—particularly in the private sector—have shown signs of softening, Chair Powell reiterated that the Fed’s dual mandate is centered on maximum employment and stable prices, rather than growth per se.

Notably, while job creation is slowing, the labor supply is also easing, helping to keep the unemployment rate relatively steady. On the inflation front, core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) rose 2.7%2, and services inflation continued to ease. However, tariff-related price pressures are beginning to emerge in certain goods categories.

GDP: headline strength continues to mask underlying softness

The advance estimate for Q2 GDP showed a strong 3% quarter-on-quarter annualized growth, a sharp rebound from the -0.5% contraction in Q13.

However, this may reflect more of a mechanical rebound driven by a narrowing trade deficit than genuine underlying strength. For example, imports surged 37.9% in Q1 due to tariff frontloading, then dropped 30.3% in Q2—likely distorting the headline figure4.