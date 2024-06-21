French elections, EU right swing and market implications

With the EU parliamentary results showing a rise in right-wing parties, French President Emmanuel Macron called for snap elections in France for its lower house of parliament.

This has sent the spread between the French 10-year government bond and the German 10-year government bond to its widest level in more than a decade.1 (Chart)

The spread between French bonds and other European sovereign debt such as German Bunds could remain at these elevated levels for a while.

This is a point that bond markets made rather forcefully in response to the 2022 UK mini budget crisis.

On the equities front, French stocks took the brunt of the selloff relative to the main European indices, with the CAC 40 down by over 4% since the snap election call by Macron.1

Stocks with higher revenue exposure domestically in France experienced a larger decline. French banks looked the most vulnerable, given they hold substantial government debt and could possibly be targeted for proposed windfall taxes.

French utilities and infrastructure also took a bit of a hit, on the back of talks around mandated lower retail prices.

Uncertainty clouds the upcoming French elections

More uncertainty clouds the upcoming French elections. The 2-round structure and short campaign period poses much logistical challenge and results in opinion polls with lower predictive power.