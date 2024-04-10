JPY outlook and investment implications

For example, the recent Tankan survey for businesses shows resilient and good business conditions and that corporate long-term inflation expectations remain above 2%.2 This is very positive since Japan has endured decades of stagflation.

That said, we believe the BoJ is likely to maintain a cautious approach to tightening monetary policy, especially since household consumption remains fragile.

Consumption is at the crux of the Japanese growth story in the coming year and is likely to motivate how quickly the BoJ normalizes monetary policy. For example, the BoJ’s March JCB consumption was weaker than expected.

Just as the BOJ doesn’t want to see an unmanaged depreciation in the currency, the central bank doesn’t want to see the currency appreciate too quickly.

Longer term, market participants can expect some JPY support from structural factors. Japan maintains a significant current account surplus and valuations of the currency look attractive in purchasing power parity terms and trades near historical lows against a trade-weighted basket of currencies.

In sum, we are underweight USD and overweight JPY though near-term dynamics continue to suggest pressure on the JPY. This environment continues to be positive for Japanese equities, which remain attractive at these levels.

Changes to Japan’s monetary policy path & outlook

The Fed famously says it has just one blunt policy tool, rates. This hasn’t been the case for the BoJ, because once rates hit rock bottom in Japan in the mid-90s, the BoJ was forced to think of other policy tools – and thus gave birth to quantitative easing (QE).

In short, QE is a tool that central banks purchase a set amount of government bonds or other financial assets in order to add liquidity to the market and invigorate commercial activity.

The BoJ was the first to introduce QE decades ago, starting with F/X, then Japanese government bonds (JGBs), and then equity ETFs. Both the Fed and BoE performed QE during the GFC, and the ECB reluctantly followed in the EZ debt crisis in 2010. All of these major central banks resumed QE during COVID.

Because the significant monetary and fiscal stimulus during the pandemic era caused inflation to take off, the Fed, BoE and ECB began cutting balance sheets back down to size in 2022. Finally, the time for monetary policy change has come for Japan.

After an extended period of ultra-loose monetary policy, the BoJ recently decided in March to lift its negative interest rate policy and YCC.

The central bank has announced that it will continue purchasing long-term JGBs3 though recently released data shows that the BoJ reduced bond purchases by 36% in fiscal 2023 when compared to a year ago.4

Further, we estimate that these purchases only partially cover the amount of JGBs being redeemed5. This means that the BoJ has effectively stopped expanding its JGB holdings and it’s a fair assumption that the central bank could start to shrink its balance sheet in the near future.