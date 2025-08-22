Previewing Jackson Hole Symposium: Will the Fed cut rates more than what the market is anticipating?

We agree with markets that Fed rate cuts will resume and are around the corner. Inflation remains in check despite the recent tariffs and the most recent labor market data has shown some initial cracks.

The Kansas City Federal Reserve will host the 2025 Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The focus for markets will be on Fed Chair Jay Powell’s comments. Historically this meeting has been used by the Fed to signal policy shifts.

For example, at last year’s Symposium, Powell said that the “time has come for policy to adjust.” And then, 100 basis points of cuts followed during the rest of 2024.

Still, back in 2024, Powell’s comments represented a broader swath of the FOMC committee as most members expected two or three cuts for that year.

Fast forward to today, the dot plot now shows a much wider distribution of opinions, with seven members expecting no cuts, and just two members expecting three cuts for the remainder of the year.

While we should view the dot plot with a grain of salt as it’s been inaccurate in the past and significant revisions have occurred over the past year – our point is that the dot plot was a lot more dovish going into last year’s Jackson Hole symposium when compared to this year.