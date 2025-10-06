The US government shutdown and market implications

The US federal government entered a shutdown at midnight on the 1st October —the first time in seven years—after the US Congress failed to pass a funding bill.

Government shutdowns in the US tend to have a limited impact on the stock market, interest rates and the yield curve. The 10-year Treasury typically remains stable, as such events rarely alter broader economic conditions or influence Fed policy.

That said, market volatility could increase if sentiment worsens or if furloughed workers face permanent layoffs—reportedly under consideration by the Trump administration.

Essential services and key financial functions such as Federal Reserve operations and Treasury auctions will remain operational.

However, the Department of Labor has confirmed that the weekly jobless claims report will be suspended during the shutdown, and the September employment report is unlikely to be released as scheduled on Friday.

Investment Implications

According to our historical analysis, government shutdowns are relatively common and tend to be resolved quickly. Specifically, there have been 21 government shutdowns in US history. They’ve been resolved, on average, within eight days.