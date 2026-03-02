US-Israel Strikes on Iran: What investors need to know

“This time is different.” Four of the most dangerous words in financial markets. But sometimes things are different.

Following the US / Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Saturday 28 February, these are the questions we ask ourselves to determine if things are different today: What are the correct analogues to use? What are the possible scenarios we might face in the coming weeks? What must we now watch to determine what the possible market reaction will be?

What we know so far

As we write on the afternoon of Sunday 1st March this is what we understand the current situation to be.

Early on Saturday morning, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military assault on Iran, code-named 'Operation Epic Fury' (US) and 'Roar of the Lion' (Israel). This is different to the actions taken in 2025. In 2025, the US directly opposed Israel’s desire for extended military action and regime change.

The scale of these strikes was larger than we've seen in the recent past and targeted a mix of Iran's leadership and military infrastructure. Israel struck the capital of Iran, Tehran, including the compound of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian state television has confirmed Khamenei was killed in the Israeli strike. Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Iranian Security Council, and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh have also reportedly been killed. This is different.

Iran has retaliated with missile and drone strikes on US military installations across the region. Civilian areas have been hit in Dubai and Doha, but it is not clear whether these were targeted explicitly. Thus far it does seem as though Iran’s retaliatory actions will be broader than in the past. This is different.

We have not seen any reports of oil facilities across the region being hit or disrupted at this point. This is not different.

Iranian media claims the Strait of Hormuz is effectively closed, though the state hasn’t issued an official blockade. A few ships have been attacked and the latest we have seen is that many are starting to drop anchor rather than travel through the Strait at this time.

Until a new leader can be elected by the 88-member Assembly of Experts (senior clerics), a trio of leaders has been selected to run Iran (the moderate president Masoud Pezeshkian, the hard-line head of the judiciary Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and senior cleric Alireza Arafi).

What’s next?

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have stated they are pursuing regime change. This means it is not clear what would allow them to quickly declare victory and de-escalate. The situation remains incredibly fluid. The absence of well-defined objectives means the prospect of a prolonged campaign is heightened. Using recent analogies such as Operation Midnight Hammer from 2025 may not be fully appropriate, but they can help frame what we should be watching.

As we write, most markets are closed. We believe the initial reaction in markets is likely to be risk-off, but it might not stay that way. The medium-term reaction will likely be guided by how the oil and — to a marginally lesser degree — gas markets move. That will be determined by whether oil and gas supplies are disrupted and to what degree.

A core tenet to our view is that markets typically fade geopolitical events unless they materially alter economic fundamentals. History shows that markets are largely indifferent to these headlines, reacting meaningfully only when supply, growth, or inflation dynamics are disrupted. Two historical events stand out: In 1973 during the Yom Kippur War, and in 2022 in the wake of the Russia / Ukraine conflict, oil supplies to the world were restricted and a supply shock ensued. Inflation moved higher and risk assets lower (though in 2022, most risk assets recovered relatively quickly). In contrast, the Iraq-Kuwait conflict in 1999 and the US-Iraq conflict in 2003 did not have the same impact on equity markets because oil supplies were broadly unaffected. Oil supplies tend to only fall when demand falls. In 2003, 2004 and 2005 supplies rose.

In writing less than 48 hours since the first strikes, our assessment presently is that oil supplies are largely unaffected. That could change quickly. Indeed, it may not need physical restrictions so long as markets believe such restrictions are possible.

Recent history shows that limited actions in the Middle East have had only very brief impact on the price of oil. Equity markets too have largely ignored these events and moved higher.