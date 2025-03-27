USD Outlook: Why we expect further weakening

Summary

We expect the USD to continue weakening due to structural shifts in the US economy: the new White House’s longer-term strategy is to pivot the US economy from services and consumption, to one of manufacturing and investment.

The steps needed to take could turn the “Dollar Smile” into a “Dollar Frown.” Thus, a weaker USD going forward could mean continued European and EM/Asian asset outperformance.

At the beginning of 2025, the USD index (DXY) experienced a broad-based rally fueled by pre-inauguration “Trump Trade” momentum.

Initially, major currencies such as the EUR, GBP and CAD weakened against the USD as Trump’s tariffs targeted even America’s closest Western allies.

But in the second month, the USD has weakened across all major currencies, as Trump’s disruptive policies - such as federal budget cuts, layoffs and rapid shifts in tariffs - have hit business and consumer confidence. Investor fear for growth seems stronger than high levels of inflation due to tariff policies.