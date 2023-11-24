COP28 implications for China and the Middle East

With the UAE hosting COP28, the Middle East region is getting special attention. Many of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have also reaffirmed their support for transition in the lead up to the COP. We believe interesting trends for the region include:

Energy sector in focus: Given the relevance of energy sectors to the region’s economy, COP28’s focus may include halving oil and gas scope 1-2 emissions by 2030 and achieving “near-zero” methane emissions. These measures will have material implications on traditional energy sectors. Countries in the region will be prioritizing energy security and economic growth alongside transition pathways. Part of the transition would be reliant on usual pathways such as renewables and energy efficiency while the development of newer technologies like hydrogen and carbon capture may also feature. Regionally, nations have been focusing their efforts on the development of carbon capture and in some cases doubling efforts to combat climate emissions. Oman, for example, is working on a framework for carbon capture, utilisation, storage (CCUS) and blue hydrogen development, expecting CCUS to contribute to reducing 15% of the countries emissions as part of its Net Zero target. 5

The Middle East region is anticipated to continue to experience vulnerability to the effects of climate change, particularly with stressors affecting regional water supply and negative impacts to food production systems. Continued heat waves and temperature spikes will have an impact and according to the World Resource Institute, 83% of the population of the MENA region is already exposed to extremely high levels of water stress. Countries like Bahrain have put in place a national adaptation investment plan to enhance in sectors with high climate risks. Climate financing: The region’s climate financing market is valued at around $2 to 3 billion USD annually7 and there is room to grow financing through policies and standards for both mitigation and adaptation solutions. The Abu Dhabi market for instance announced one of the first sustainable finance frameworks in the region.8 As more investible opportunities develop in new technologies, we may see increased climate financing from the Middle East.