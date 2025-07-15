Summer is here! From the rise in matcha & coffee prices to asset owners’ priority on sustainable investing, what are the investment implications?

The recent heat wave has led to impacts on our daily lives, e.g. matcha & coffee prices are on the rise. On the other hand, asset owners have stepped up sustainable investing such as Japan’s US$1.7 trillion pension fund has boosted ESG investments. What are the investment implications on these phenomena?

Q1) Heat wave in many parts of the world, including Asia and Europe, has created great impact in areas such as food production. What’s your expectation on the economic impact of these heat wave?

Summer has officially arrived. The first quarter of 2025 was already the second warmest on record1 and the arrival of summer will likely see even higher temperatures. Some of the economic impact includes:

Supply chain impact: Heat and extreme weather could impact supply of agriculture and food products and lead to tightened supply and elevated prices. Heat wave and record temperature in Japan have strained matcha green tea supplies and prices have surged to all times high2. Similarly extreme weather in coffee producing regions like Brazil, Colombia and Vietnam has also led to poor harvests and inflated prices3.

Retail Impact: Heat wave in India in 2024 had a direct impact on reduced retail footfall (as more consumers stayed home in the heat). It also affected labor productivity at construction firms. Heat wave was mentioned significantly in India earnings calls amongst NIFTY 500 firms in 20244.

Insurance premiums: Extreme weather could cause up to $145B USD in insured losses in 20255 leading to both impact on insurers and also to rising insurance premiums such as for real estate players.