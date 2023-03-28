Tsinghua CGFR-Invesco Research: Investing in transition leadership in China

Broadly speaking there are three approaches to climate investing - investing in climate technologies driving decarbonization, low carbon names with lower climate risks, and high emitters with early transition progress. Market research shows that the majority of sustainability investing in China till date has been focused on climate solutions, notably in renewables, clean energy, and electric vehicles[i]. At the same time, there has been a steady increase in funds focusing on transition, with assets under management growing eight-fold[ii]. The investment thesis for transition leadership is to identify issuers making early progress on transition that can benefit from global tailwinds towards decarbonization. Key drivers include:

- Economic share of transition sectors: Existing coal-based economy implies that the majority of transition efforts will be driven by high-emitting sectors. Further sectors like power and steel affect corresponding downstream applications and their decarbonization progress can have material implications on the wider economy.

- Policy tailwinds: National policies such as the 1+N framework alongside carbon pricing through the emissions trading scheme (ETS) can create material cost impact for businesses. Earlier decarbonization efforts can offset costlier carbon prices over time.

- Commercial risks: Certain sectors may see regulatory impact on both supply and production (such as on zero emission vehicles) and consumer changes in preferences. Physical risks relating to heat stress or flooding could create price pressures and supply shocks.

- Investor adoption: As we see increases in investors’ net zero commitments globally alongside increases in Chinese PRI signatories, we expect there will be greater consideration of climate risks and potential capital reweighting towards issuers with better resilience (further helped by shift from exclusions to engagement and broad-based integration).

However, challenges relating to standards and greenwashing, data availability, progress evaluation and capital considerations remain:

1] How can we define transition? Transition investing requires a credible framework to assess progress towards address greenwashing concerns; however there has yet to be industry consensus on defining transition standards. The G20’s Transition Finance Framework provides principles-based guidance to think about transition and certain regions have also began developing taxonomies that include transition activities. For instance, Singapore’s Green Finance Industry Taskforce (GFIT) taxonomy proposes a “traffic light” approach[iii]:

o Green activities contribute substantially to climate mitigation aligned to a net zero pathway

o Amber activities are transition activities that help to move towards a green transition pathway within a defined timeframe or facilitate reductions in the short term[iv]; either assessed through:

o Transition plans put in place by companies, or a

o Measures-based approach of eligible technologies or initiatives that can help with short-term emissions

o Red activities are activities that are not compatible with a net zero trajectory

2] How can we measure transition? Additionally, the lack of commonly accepted standards also means fewer existing data disclosures on taxonomy-aligned activities that has made it challenging for issuer identification and analysis on transition progress.

3] How can we evaluate progress? Transition strategy necessitates improving transition outcomes over time, which also requires ways to both engage on transition alongside evaluation if progress is sufficient.

4] Financial and time considerations? Finally, we believe any discussions on transition should not be in isolation but rather be connected to capex or financial implications for the company; time horizons of green capex return on investment (ROI) needs to be balanced against potential gains or losses in revenues captured.