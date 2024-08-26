Credit rating agencies use letter designations such as A, B, C to illustrate the creditworthiness of a bond issuer. Higher grades represent a lower probability of default.

Higher rated companies are considered investment grade. Issues that are investment grade are rated as "BBB-" or "Baa3" or higher by ratings agencies such as Standard & Poor's and Moody’s.

High-yield bonds are corporate debts that have lower credit ratings than investment-grade bonds. They pay higher interest rates but are more likely to default.