Corporate policies

Invesco policies and regulatory reporting information.

Remuneration policy  
For the Manager of ICVCs and investment trusts Download
For the Manager of Luxembourg domiciled funds View on website
For the Manager of Irish domiciled funds View on website
Privacy notice Download
Modern Slavery Act statements  
2019 Download
2018 Download
Order Execution policy Download

MiFID II reports

Under MiFID II, investment firms publish reports listing their top five venues and a summary of the analysis drawn from the monitoring of the quality of execution obtained. These reports enable you to evaluate the quality of our execution practices.

Annual trade execution reports (2018)  
Annual Trade Execution Report (RTS 28)    1 Jan 2018-31 Dec 2018 Download
Annual Trade Execution Report Securities Financing Transactions (RTS 28)   1 Jan 2018-31 Dec 2018 Download
Top 5 venue reports (2017)  
Top 5 execution venue reports (excluding Securities Financing Transactions) 2017 Download
Top 5 execution venue reports (Securities Financing Transactions) 2017 Download
Top 5 placement venues 2017 Download
Quality monitoring report (2017)  
Best Execution Quality Monitoring Report 2017 Download

Chair’s Statement and SIP for Invesco Pension Scheme

Chair’s Statement and SIP for Invesco Pension Scheme Download