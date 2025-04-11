Corporate policies
Invesco policies and regulatory reporting information.
Corporate policies
|Remuneration policy
|For the Manager of ICVCs and investment trusts
|Download
|For the Manager of Luxembourg domiciled funds
|View on website
|For the Manager of Irish domiciled funds
|View on website
|Privacy notice
|Download
|Modern Slavery Act statements
|2019
|Download
|2018
|Download
|Order Execution policy
|Download
MiFID II reports
Under MiFID II, investment firms publish reports listing their top five venues and a summary of the analysis drawn from the monitoring of the quality of execution obtained. These reports enable you to evaluate the quality of our execution practices.
|Annual trade execution reports (2018)
|Annual Trade Execution Report (RTS 28) 1 Jan 2018-31 Dec 2018
|Download
|Annual Trade Execution Report Securities Financing Transactions (RTS 28) 1 Jan 2018-31 Dec 2018
|Download
|Top 5 venue reports (2017)
|Top 5 execution venue reports (excluding Securities Financing Transactions) 2017
|Download
|Top 5 execution venue reports (Securities Financing Transactions) 2017
|Download
|Top 5 placement venues 2017
|Download
|Quality monitoring report (2017)
|Best Execution Quality Monitoring Report 2017
|Download
Chair’s Statement and SIP for Invesco Pension Scheme
|Chair’s Statement and SIP for Invesco Pension Scheme
|Download