As a specialist in liquidity management, Invesco is committed to providing the very highest quality Short-Term Money Market Funds to its clients. With a dedicated team, its sole business focus is to manage its funds and support its clients.

As a founding member of the Institutional Money Market Fund Association (IMMFA) in the UK, Invesco actively supports the organisation’s work to promote the recognition of Short-Term Money Market Funds and to maintain high standards within the industry through the IMMFA Code of Practice.

Invesco Global Liquidity has evolved a very disciplined investment process over the years. This has been an essential part of ensuring the preservation of principal value of our clients' cash. At the centre of this is Invesco Global Liquidity's conservative philosophy and strong belief that credit should be managed separately from that of achieving performance.

Invesco Global Liquidity's in-house credit department researches, analyses, approves and continually monitors an Approved Credit list which feeds into the dedicated portfolio teams in both the UK and US which use it to maximise the yield and manage the liquidity of the funds.

Recognising that ease of access is essential; Invesco has established relationships with numerous banks, treasury systems, electronic trading platforms and money brokers to provide clients with an efficient and seamless interface with the funds. This can facilitate clients incorporating the funds into their treasury administration.