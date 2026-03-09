Bethany Shard

Beth is a fund manager for the UK & European Equities team, managing portfolios across the team’s UK Value strategy with Martin Walker.

She began her career in 2014 at Ernst & Young, initially within Corporate Audit, before moving into Transaction Advisory Services, where she performed financial due diligence on deals in the TMT sector.

Beth joined Invesco’s Finance & Corporate Strategy function in January 2019. She then joined the UK Equities team in February 2020 as an analyst, before taking on fund management responsibilities in March 2023.

Beth is a qualified Chartered Accountant, holds the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK, and graduated with a BSc in Natural Sciences (first class) from Durham University.