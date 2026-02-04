Oliver Bilal is Head of EMEA at Invesco. In this role, he leads the distribution business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Mr. Bilal joined Invesco in 2022. Prior to joining the firm, he was head of international sales and marketing at Natixis Investment Managers, where he was responsible for institutional and retail clients in EMEA, APAC (Asia-Pacific), Latin America, and US Offshore. Before that, Mr. Bilal was head of EMEA at UBS Asset Management, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company in India, and head of sales and marketing at Pioneer Investments (now Amundi) in Germany. He has been in the financial services industry since 1999.

Mr. Bilal earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a master's in banking and insurance administration from the University of Applied Sciences Braunschweig-WF. He is a Certified European Financial Analyst® (CEFA).