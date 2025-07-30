Scott Hixon is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Research for Invesco's Global Asset Allocation team, which invests in stock, bond and commodity markets worldwide. In this role, he oversees and helps steer the team's research initiatives in the areas of model and strategy development, as well as portfolio construction.

Mr. Hixon joined Invesco in 1994 and has been responsible for the firm's tactical allocation strategies since then. He began his career in the financial services industry in 1992 as a trust officer for SunTrust Bank.

Mr. Hixon earned a BBA, magna cum laude, in finance from Georgia Southern University and an MBA from Georgia State University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta.