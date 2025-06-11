ETC Risk-appetite returns with investors’ eyes wide open
April saw European ETF investors add US$18.2bn of net new assets. Read the latest to find out more.
Our latest updates on the world of exchange traded funds
April saw European ETF investors add US$18.2bn of net new assets. Read the latest to find out more.
Experts from Invesco's bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views from the second quarter of 2025.
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Gold continued its strong performance in 2025 with a further gain of 5.3% in April. Uncertainty around US-imposed tariffs and economic growth boosted demand for perceived “safe haven “ assets, while further USD weakness provided additional support for the yellow metal. Discover insights into the key macro events and what we think you should be keeping your eyes on in the near term.
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses how investors can access Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) notes in exchange traded funds, or ETFs, due to new regulatory developments in offerings through UCITS ETFs.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.