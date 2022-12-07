Does synthetic replication offer an advantage?

China: one more beneficial use case for synthetic

The China A-Shares market is another case where synthetic replication can provide an advantage but, rather than coming from any tax treatment, it is due to the unusual dynamics of the market itself. The China A-Shares market tends to be a profitable environment for market-neutral strategies. However, securities lending and other hedging mechanisms traditionally used by these hedge funds are not available to them in China, so they often turn to banks to offset the risk. Banks provide these facilities (for a generous fee) and are willing to pay an ETF to take the market exposure through a swap agreement.

While in a typical market, an ETF would be expected to pay a swap fee to the counterparty, these unusual market dynamics in China may result in a negative fee, i.e., the ETF receiving the swap fee from the counterparty. When the swap fee is negative, the ETF can deliver outperformance of the index return. The amount of the swap fee – and the potential outperformance – varies over time.

What about the risks?

Synthetic replication is not without risk, but measures can be put in place to reduce it. Aside from the common risks associated with any investment, the use of swaps introduces counterparty risk, i.e., that the swap counterparty is unable to fulfil its side of the contract. At Invesco, we seek to reduce this risk through:

Holding a basket of quality equities: In addition to the swap, Invesco’s synthetic ETFs each hold a basket of equities that are different from those in the index being tracked. The basket is owned by the ETF (not used as collateral) and is expected to provide a return for the ETF. One objective of using swaps is to deliver a lower tracking error than would be possible with the basket alone.

The use of multiple counterparties: Our synthetic ETFs can have up to six counterparties, which reduces the potential financial impact on the ETF if any one counterparty defaults. We only select counterparties with high credit ratings, regularly monitor these and stress-test potential risk scenarios.

Resetting the swaps: The value of the swap, known as the mark-to-market, is reset to zero whenever certain conditions are met, such as when there is a creation/redemption in the fund, or the mark-to-market value exceeds a strictly defined level. These frequent resets are intended to limit the amount of counterparty risk.