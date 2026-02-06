Why consider options-based Income?

Income investors face a familiar challenge: balancing yield with risk. Traditional sources, such as dividends and bonds, are often influenced by interest rates and market cycles, making income streams less predictable.

The Invesco Nasdaq-100 Income Advantage UCITS ETF offers an alternative: an options-based income strategy that aims to provide high and consistent income while maintaining exposure to innovative companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index.

But how can it be used in a portfolio? Here are three ways our ETF can support different objectives:

Objective 1: Provide consistent income for model portfolio construction

Many income-focused strategies fluctuate with market conditions, complicating portfolio construction. Our ETF is designed to smooth these variations by actively managing the trade-offs between income, market participation, and risk mitigation.

The strategy uses a laddered approach to covered calls and cash-secured puts that adapts with the market environment. This dynamic design aims to deliver a more consistent income experience, helping investors meet defined yield targets without sacrificing exposure to growth-orientated equities.

Objective 2: Diversify income sources beyond stocks and bonds

Traditional income streams are sensitive to interest rates and central bank policy. In contrast, options-based income is driven by the level of volatility, with no interest rate risk. This creates a differentiated source of return that can complement stocks and bonds, reducing reliance on any single income driver.

By adding this ETF to a portfolio, investors can introduce an income component that behaves differently to other approaches across market cycles, enhancing diversification and potentially improving risk-adjusted returns.

Objective 3: Reduce or reallocate broad equity index exposure

Some investors may want to reduce their equity risk but still participate in the market from a total return perspective. Simply holding cash or adding more bonds may not align with long-term objectives.

The option overlay in our ETF lowers beta, providing exposure to the Nasdaq-100 while dampening volatility. Combining covered calls and cash-secured puts enables a stable beta of around 0.75 to be maintained, and allows the ETF to target a consistent yield through different to market conditions. This can make it a compelling alternative to traditional equity allocations.

One ETF, multiple advantages: Income, diversification, resilience

The Invesco Nasdaq-100 Income Advantage UCITS ETF is more than just an income solution, it’s a flexible tool for portfolio construction. By combining equity exposure with an option overlay, it seeks to deliver consistent income, diversify sources of return, and reduce risk, all within a single, innovative ETF.

Invesco Nasdaq-100 Income Advantage UCITS ETF

