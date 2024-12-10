Low-cost exposure to high quality government bonds

For investors looking to diversify their portfolio, high quality government bonds could provide a cushion in time of market uncertainty. They are useful diversification tools and are likely to form a major part of a cautious investor’s portfolio.

Backed by the world's strongest and largest economies, developed market government bonds are among the safest and most liquid asset classes. Government bonds tend to perform well in turbulent times and can help diversify risk in multi-asset portfolios. Often viewed as a possible buffer for volatile equity and other riskier markets, government bonds serve as a core allocation for investors

We offer a wide range of developed market, low-cost government bond ETFs, offering a choice of maturity ranges and broad exposures across US treasuries, UK gilts, and European government bonds.