Putting markets into perspective as Middle East tensions escalate

Markets ended last week under pressure after a significant escalation in the Middle East, as Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, targeting nuclear and military infrastructure. The strikes have heightened geopolitical uncertainty and led to a sharp uptick in oil and gold prices1 as investors sought “safe haven” assets for their portfolios. Equity markets came under pressure, reflecting concerns about potential regional spillover and its implications for global growth and inflation.

Most telling, however, was the lack of reaction in the US dollar(USD), which only appreciated slightly.2 Normally, one would expect a strong knee-jerk reaction in the USD to events such as these. The lack of movement emphasizes the much-reduced safe haven status that the USD now has.2

Markets have historically shown resilience during regional conflicts

While these developments are serious and warrant close monitoring, it’s important to maintain perspective. Historically, markets have shown resilience in the face of regional conflicts. For example, despite the initial shock of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, equities recovered and continued to rally in the years that followed.3 Similarly, since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023, markets have largely looked through the volatility, supported by strong corporate earnings and economic momentum.4

Unless a meaningful and lengthy hit to global oil supply takes place — which would require disruption in the Strait of Hormuz — we believe oil prices would likely give back some of their immediate gains.

As we assess the current environment, we remain focused on fundamentals. While encouraging economic data, the possibility of rate cuts, and the potential for trade deals give us reasons to remain optimistic, we continue to focus on quality when navigating today’s market.

This week’s focus: