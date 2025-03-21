Navigating uncertainty in trade and geopolitics

Sovereign investors continue to favour US markets due to the country’s exceptional growth story — especially compared to Europe’s structural headwinds — but the Trump presidency has placed a growing importance on geopolitical considerations.

US vs. Europe growth divergence

Manufacturing weakness has been seen as particularly acute in Europe. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's business-friendly policies and reduced red tape are seen as attractive to foreign investors. Monetary policy divergence seen as likely to persist, creating opportunities in rate-sensitive assets.

“It is a challenge in strategic asset allocation, especially in equities. How long is the US run going to last? Are we finally going to see an uptick in Europe?” — Central Bank, Europe

Tariffs and trade policy

Trade tensions are expanding beyond US-China to include the EU, Mexico, and Canada — and there is significant concern over the impact of tariffs on inflation and therefore interest rates. Trump’s policy shifts are also leading to uncertainty regarding the OECD global minimum tax. Sovereign investors anticipate higher levels of volatility but also expect to benefit as long-term investors that can ride out short-term volatility and seize on dislocation opportunities.

“Increased trade protectionism is likely to sustain higher inflation in developed markets. We believe deglobalisation poses risks to our investment returns.” — Sovereign Wealth Fund, Asia

Oil price dynamics

There is a renewed focus on US oil production capacity. The potential resolution of the Russian-Ukraine conflict could lead to increased global supply and is a significant ‘known unknown’ for the Trump presidency. Higher production could pressure economies that are reliant on high oil prices.

“We don't benefit from volatility; it can create opportunities but also introduces risks we prefer to avoid.” —Sovereign Wealth Fund, Middle East