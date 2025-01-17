Three compelling reasons to consider S&P 500 Equal Weight

Historically, high market concentration in the S&P 500 has often been followed by increased market breadth, which over longer time periods has often benefited the S&P 500 Equal Weight’s performance relative to the S&P 500 index.
During 2021, the Mag7 led performance, returning 51.5% v the S&P 500’s 28.7%, but it peaked towards the end of that year and mean-reverted in 2022. During this time of mean-reversion, Equal Weight outperformed the Mag7 by 34%. This story began again in 2023, with the Mag7 driving 61% of the market’s return through June 2024iii. In Q3 2024, the market scrutinised AI’s valuations and the timeline for realising their earnings expectations plus the Fed’s rate cuts led to market breadth expansion and the other 493 names in the S&P 500 outperforming the Mag7iv.
With the S&P 500’s market concentration near multi-decade highs along with stretched valuations, the need for diversification continues to resonate and many investors are turning to equal weight to diversify their portfolio.