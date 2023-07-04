Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF

Similarities



Exposure offered? – Both offer diversified exposure to main asset classes.

Regulated product? – Yes, typically UCITS funds.



Differences



How do you buy them? – ETFs can be bought via a stockbroker or trading platform, whereas mutual funds must be bought directly from the fund management company.

Where can you buy them? – ETFs can be bought at any time during the day, when the exchange is open, whereas mutual funds are once per day.

How often are they priced? – – ETFs are priced throughout the day, compared to mutual funds which are priced once per day.

How transparent are they? – ETFs are highly transparent, with holdings posted on a provider’s website daily, whereas it varies with mutual funds.