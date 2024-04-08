Gareth Isaac is the Chief Investment Officer, EMEA for Invesco Fixed income. Gareth is the senior IFI investor in EMEA with primary responsibility for leading the Global Macro team in London. His brief also encompasses a wider investment and thought leadership role working closely with the Investment Grade Credit, High Yield and Emerging Markets teams and the Credit Analyst team. Gareth is a member of the IFI Investment Strategy Team (IST).

Gareth joined Invesco in January 2017 from Schroders Investment Management where during his 5 years there established his credentials as a highly respected investor whilst leading the multi sector investment team. His remit extended across portfolio management, where he led the multi-currency aggregate and unconstrained investment strategies.

His asset management and Fixed Income experience extends to almost 20 years, working for organisations such as Newton, AXA, Société Générale and GLG.