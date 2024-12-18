Thematic investing
Capture long-term transformative trends by investing in themes like artificial intelligence, metaverse and clean energy, with our range of thematic ETFs and actively managed funds.
Introduced over a decade ago as the public transaction ledger for bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency, blockchain has surpassed its original proof of concept. This underlying technology has woven itself into a wide variety of industries beyond financial transactions, from use in supply chain management to securing patient records in healthcare.
For investors wishing to capture the investment opportunities of blockchain, our ETF offers exposure to global companies that participate in the blockchain ecosystem. These selected companies are best positioned to benefit from the potential blockchain revolution.
Our ETF tracks an index designed with unique blockchain insights from CoinShares, Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm
Access companies that actively participate in the blockchain ecosystem and those well-positioned to capitalise on its growth
Diversified global portfolio of equities, offering access to the potential upside related to the growth of blockchain technology
View all investments risks below. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.
Created in 2009, during the depths of the Global Financial Crisis as an alternative to the traditional banking system, bitcoin is a decentralised digital currency, without the need for central banks or authorities. Touted as being ‘fraud-proof’, each bitcoin transaction is verified, copied, and transmitted to other computers, recorded in a distributed ledger known as a blockchain. Bitcoin’s innovative approach to currency, with its decentralised nature and strong security, is revolutionising the financial world.
For the low cost of 0.25% p.a., professional investors can gain access to bitcoin through our passive Invesco Physical Bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP). Our ETP is 100% backed by physically held bitcoin with the aim of delivering the price performance of bitcoin, less annual fees.
Trades like shares on major regulated European stock exchange, with the liquidity of an ETP structure.
Institutional-grade custody and safekeeping with Zodia, an institutional crypto asset custodian. Bitcoin holdings published daily on our website.
Benefit from Invesco’s expertise in ETPs and the support of best-in-class service providers.
Someone requests a transaction. That transaction can involve a physical asset, cryptocurrency, medical record, legal contract or any other information. The requested transaction is broadcast to all participants, (‘nodes’). The network of nodes validates the transaction using known algorithms. Once verified the transaction is combined with other transactions to create a new block of data. This new block of data is added to the existing blockchain and is permanent and unalterable. The transaction is then complete.
There are numerous benefits of using blockchain technologies. They increase record transparency and help with the auditing process. They also help to streamline business processes and can potentially reduce costs when trust or integrity is difficult to enforce.
Zodia Custody is a UK-based, FCA-registered crypto asset custodian for institutional investors. Founded in January 2020, Zodia is majority owned by Standard Chartered Bank and minority owned by Northern Trust. The bitcoin is held in highly secure, institutional grade storage, in favour of the Trustee on behalf of investors. Zodia Custody is responsible for the security of assets through cutting-edge technological innovation, cybersecurity, platform, and storage.
CoinShares, Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, is the index sponsor and serves as the execution agent for the Physical Bitcoin ETP. The value of the bitcoin held by the ETP is determined by the CoinShares Bitcoin Reference Rate – 4pm Fixing, which reflects real-time trade prices, recorded on a minute-by-minute basis, on the most liquid and reputable digital exchanges. The benchmark is calculated by Compass Financial Technologies, a BMR-registered benchmark provider.
