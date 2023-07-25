Integrating distressed debt to improve portfolio outcomes

As we continue our series on private markets investing through an outcome-oriented lens, we thought it would make sense to address a specific subtopic of keen interest to many of our clients – distressed debt. While not a formal component of our four-part series, the topic of distressed investing, particularly portfolio integration of this unique asset class, is quickly capturing investor attention.

Intuitively, distressed debt investing involves taking positions in the existing debt of an entity, typically a financially distressed company. These investments are made with the hopes of initiating a turnaround, reorganization, or restructuring at the targeted entity, with a high probability that these positions will eventually be converted to equity. Often times, these entities are engaged in bankruptcy proceedings. Highly skilled managers can assist companies in navigating these complex situations and in the process generate outsized returns for investors. Unsurprisingly, the primary source of these returns comes from capital appreciation (not income). This is a key point as we move into the analysis.

One item that is less intuitive for investors is where this sub-asset class fits in a diversified portfolio. While it might be tempting to lump this investment into the “private credit” allocation, we’d argue that it fits in the private market growth sleeve (along with private equity and venture capital), given its equity-like characteristics. Distressed debt has distinctly different characteristics from typical direct lending investments and a similar volatility profile to global equities, which we’ll demonstrate using our Invesco Vision tool and Long-term Capital Market Assumptions.