Private credit portfolio: Why investment grade CLOs and broadly syndicated loans?

This is the first of a four-part blog series on optimizing fixed income portfolios by incorporating private credit asset classes. This piece unpacks the benefits of investment grade CLOs and broadly syndicated loans. Subsequent blogs will evaluate direct lending, specialty finance and mezzanine debt, and distressed debt with a similar lens.

As we move through early 2025, a couple of emerging (but not necessarily surprising) themes have become further solidified in the mind of market participants: increasing equity market volatility heightened by trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty, and a consensus view that US interest rates will not fall as precipitously as originally anticipated at the end of 2024, due to continued economic buoyancy and a general nervousness about (re)emerging inflation. We believe Asian investors are uniquely impacted by these trends, as ongoing risks due to trade and tariffs and continued divergence of central bank policy have a larger impact due to both fluctuation of asset prices and currencies. For context, rate volatility and “sticky” interest rates were something I discussed in a similar piece advocating for senior loans in January 2023. Given this backdrop, we think it’s essential to consider asset classes that can effectively mitigate these risks and enhance portfolios through consistent income without excess exposure to interest rate risk, or duration.

Investors seeking to optimize portfolio returns and income while managing risk in this current environment are increasingly turning to investment grade (IG) Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) and broadly syndicated loans (also referred to as leveraged loans, bank loans, or senior loans). While these asset classes sit at different ends of the alternative floating rate spectrum, they coexist in the same ecosystem, so it made sense to address the opportunity across both spaces collectively. These asset classes could offer attractive yield premiums relative to similarly rated traditional fixed income investments, making them compelling alternatives for those looking to enhance income generation without taking on excessive risk.

It’s natural to ask ourselves why this market opportunity exists – and our primary observation is that both investment grade CLOs and broadly syndicated loans have an embedded “private markets” premium, or in other words, because broadly syndicated loans—which are also the underlying assets for CLOs-- are not securities, investors seek an excess return to be compensated for owning them. However, my objective is to simplify these asset classes in a way that is straightforward, and comparative to traditional bonds, and perhaps “de-complexify” them both in the process.

In this piece, we will explore the benefits of investment grade CLOs and broadly syndicated loans, how they compare to investment grade credit and high yield bonds, respectively, and why they serve as excellent complements to a well-diversified fixed income portfolio.

Investment grade CLOs: A strong complement to investment-grade credit allocations

CLOs are structured financial instruments that pool broadly syndicated secured loans, allocate them into tranches, and distribute cash flows to investors based on this seniority. AAA-rated CLOs, the most senior tranche, are backed by a diverse pool of broadly syndicated loans and benefit from substantial structural protections, including subordination, credit enhancements, and active management by CLO managers.

Historically, AAA CLOs have performed similarly to investment grade corporate bonds but with additional yield and risk-adjusted return benefits. The information ratio of AAA CLOs relative to the IG Corporate (fixed coupon) index is close to 1 and higher than other investment grade rated asset classes, suggesting that CLOs provide consistent excess return per unit of risk compared to investment grade corporate bonds.1