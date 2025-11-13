A dual lens on India’s growth story: Insights from equity and fixed income markets

India stands at a pivotal juncture in its economic evolution, marked by robust domestic growth, progressive reforms, and increasing global integration. This white paper presents a comprehensive view of India’s investment landscape from both equity and fixed income perspectives, highlighting the structural and cyclical drivers that underpin its attractiveness to global investors.

Macroeconomic landscape: A foundation of resilience

India’s economy continues to exhibit strong and resilient growth, supported by solid domestic fundamentals and proactive policy measures. In Q2 2025, GDP expanded by 7.8% year-on-year1, exceeding market expectations. This momentum was largely driven by robust private consumption and a thriving services sector, signaling broad-based economic strength.

Manufacturing growth persists as inflation remains well-contained

Manufacturing activity remains buoyant, with the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) climbing to 57,7 in September2, reflecting sustained expansion in output and new orders. Meanwhile, inflationary pressures have eased significantly. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 1.5% in September3, an eight-year low, primarily due to declining food and commodity prices.