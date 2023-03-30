ESG & Impact: Investing for Climate Adaptation in Asia

Asia’s geographic positioning along with the state of socioeconomic development increases the magnitude of climate adverse impacts and raises the need for climate adaptation. Key drivers of why Asia matters include:

Physical risk impact in Asia : Asia as a region is particularly vulnerable to physical risks relative to other APAC regions with historically much higher occurrences of weather disasters. The larger population alongside low existing adaptive readiness also means that risks in terms of financial or social impacts are more significantly felt. IPCC’s research 6 has shown that climate drivers of temperature increases, precipitation changes, sea level rises have in turn also driven more acute climate changes such as heat waves, droughts and flooding and biodiversity and habitat loss.

: Asia as a region is particularly vulnerable to physical risks relative to other APAC regions with historically much higher occurrences of weather disasters. The larger population alongside low existing adaptive readiness also means that risks in terms of financial or social impacts are more significantly felt. IPCC’s research has shown that climate drivers of temperature increases, precipitation changes, sea level rises have in turn also driven more acute climate changes such as heat waves, droughts and flooding and biodiversity and habitat loss. Socioeconomic impact: In turn the physical risks translate into potential sectoral and socioeconomical impact

o Increase in energy demand: Climate changes increase energy consumption (such as for heating or cooling) adding pressure on infrastructure and capacity. This is especially as Asia is one of the largest energy importers and material energy security risk and self-sufficiency is expected to decrease from 72% to 63% by 20507.

o Ecosystems impact: Impact on biodiversity and habitat of animals and plants are common risks linked to climate changes. Changes to species distribution due to warming stress, irreversible losses of marine and coastal ecosystems and increasing water stress.

o Agriculture and food security: Precipitation changes and droughts alongside temperature increases affect crop productivity, livestock mortality and affects incidence of pests and diseases. Asia in particular accounts for 67% of global agriculture production and food supply could see significant yield declines.8

o Infrastructure damages: Physical hazards and extreme weather events like droughts, earthquakes and cyclones have previously led to annual multi-hazard losses of more than $170B USD within Asia9 impacting power, water, and other built infrastructure.

o Health and well-being risks: Exposure to climate variations and adverse events could also increase health risks given air pollutants, water-borne diseases, and heat stress. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates around 250,000 deaths per year from 2030 to 2050 including from malnutrition, malaria, diarrhea caused by climate changes; particularly in South, East and Southeast Asia.

o Migration and displacement: Climate migrants from South Asia are projected to amount to 40 million by 2050 (1.8% of the regional population)10 producing potential demographic changes and strains in resources.

o Supply chain shocks: Various impacts above could also lead to supply chain shocks and dislocations especially when adverse weather events impact production and logistics.