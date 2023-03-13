ESG & Impact: Impact investing in Asia

Key challenges and capabilities to impact investing

GIIN has previously defined the important characteristics of impact investing, including ensuring intentionality, evidenced based impact design, impact monitoring and industry contributions9. Yet with the implementation of impact investing strategies, common challenges include:

Impact assessment: Evaluation of impact often requires clear and consistent frameworks that allow the assessment and monitoring of impact outcomes and progress over time. This is especially important given greenwashing risks involved across how impact is defined, measured, and quantified, tracked, and reported. Additional complexities:

o Consensus on frameworks: There is no singular standard for impact assessment; frameworks commonly used include UN Sustainable Development Goals (giving a map of thematic areas to align to), Impact Management Project (giving guiding steps in considering impact) and IRIS+ (set of core impact data metrics). Taxonomies are also an additional source of reference defining a prescriptive list of green activities and in this space alone there are already varying taxonomies being developed in Asia, from China’s Green Bond Catalogue to ASEAN or Singapore’s taxonomies. These broad frameworks also signify challenges in assessing and comparing impact across different projects or investment strategies.

o Clarity on regulations: We previously covered differing fund regulations across regions; some regions do include fund label and disclosure requirements for impact investing (e.g. Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation Article 9 or UK Financial Conduct Authority Impact Label) with differences such as requirements relating to assessing “do no significant harm” or fund’s sustainable composition. Within Asia, there’s also yet to be specific labelling or disclosure requirements relating to “impact investing”, with the segment falling more under general ESG funds guidelines in some regions.

o Other nuances: Additionality – showing that impact would not have happened otherwise – is often hard to demonstrate. Impact quantification reliant on past projects also brings into challenges of context and external validity that may vary across region or sectors.

Data availability and quality: Data disclosures are often a challenge especially in private companies and more broadly in Asia. There are also implementation challenges in capacity building for issuers on impact data collection and tracking.

Data disclosures are often a challenge especially in private companies and more broadly in Asia. There are also implementation challenges in capacity building for issuers on impact data collection and tracking. Supply of opportunities: Operational challenges alongside greenwashing scrutiny has also meant that the supply of quality impact investing opportunities tend to be limited. In Europe for instance, the number of Article 9 funds are much smaller in proportion compared to Article 8 funds.

Given the challenges laid out, corresponding capabilities required for impact investing include:

Impact evaluation framework: This would be specific to the impact theme and theory of change; providing a way for investors to evaluate and quantify the impact opportunity and magnitude of outcomes achieved.

This would be specific to the impact theme and theory of change; providing a way for investors to evaluate and quantify the impact opportunity and magnitude of outcomes achieved. Proprietary data and engagement: Impact data that corresponds to the impact assessment framework. For private issuers, engagement would play a key role in assessing impact outcomes.

Impact data that corresponds to the impact assessment framework. For private issuers, engagement would play a key role in assessing impact outcomes. Industry partnerships: Be it for industry capacity building or for identification of impact opportunities, having a network of industry partners plays a key role in impact investing strategies.

Given the range of impact needs discussed, impact investing as a segment presents unique opportunities for investors looking to achieve specific ESG outcomes in Asia. In the next article, we will deep-dive into the theme of climate adaptation and highlight approaches to investing for adaptation impact.