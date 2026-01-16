Commodity ETP Digest: December 2025

Commodity market – month in review

Commodities posted a gain in November, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index (“BCOM Index”) up 2.90%, lifting year-to-date (YTD) performance to +11.80%. Precious metals continued its leadership in November, with silver up 17% and gold up 6%, bringing YTD gains to an impressive 93% and 60%, respectively. Gold prices oscillated early in the month amid mixed US economic data and shifting rate-cut expectations but regained momentum as odds of a December cut increased, while silver’s record-breaking rally was fueled by strong industrial demand and persistent physical tightness. Industrial metals saw a bullish tone, with copper hitting an all-time high on US dollar weakness and US-China trade optimism; aluminum benefited from China’s production caps, while nickel and zinc faced headwinds from abundant Indonesian supply and softer activity. In energy, refined products outperformed crude as refinery closures tightened gasoline and diesel supply, contrasting with expectations of a 2026 oil glut. In agricultural markets, grains were more muted, pressured by ample supply though soybeans were propped up by early optimism from the US-China trade truce. Sugar and coffee also extended their gains while cocoa continued to retreat.

Commodities continue to present a compelling case for portfolio inclusion in 2026, supported by persisting inflation concerns from unpredictable tariff policies, heightened geopolitical tensions, and physical market imbalances.

While an expected global oil surplus clouds the energy outlook, production discipline and geopolitical flashpoints could keep prices volatile with upside potential. Precious metals should remain strong, poised to benefit from further rate cuts, central bank buying, and the USD debasement trade. Industrial and battery metals—copper, aluminum, cobalt, and lithium—see support from structural trends like AI-driven growth, electrification, and infrastructure investment. Agriculture may stay pressured by ample stocks, but bullish weather and trade developments could spark rallies. Overall, commodities may offer diversification and inflation protection, with selective upside in metals and energy amid US policy and geopolitical complexity.

