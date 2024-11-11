Enhancing returns and managing risk using factor ETFs

Blending factors to solve for different outcomes

The real power of factor investing lies not just in identifying individual factors, but in how investors can combine or blend factors to achieve specific outcomes or to navigate certain market regimes. Investors can select individual factors via single-factor ETFs or combine multiple factors through a diversified approach – this can be achieved by blending single-factor ETFs or allocating to actively managed or systematic (rules based) multi-factor ETFs.

While individual factors can be highly effective, they may underperform during certain market periods. For example, size and value tend to be cyclical, with higher operating leverage and more reliance on external funding; quality and low volatility tend to be defensive, with lower operating leverage and more reliance on internal cash flows; and momentum is more transient and tends to perform well in later stages of cyclical upturns and downturns.

By blending different factors together investors can reduce the risk of any single factor underperforming. Additionally, by diversifying across multiple factors, investors may achieve a more stable return profile while controlling for risk.

For example, combining defensive factors like quality and low volatility can help reduce risk during periods of market contraction, while cyclical factors like value and size can enhance returns during market expansions.