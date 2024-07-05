In the first edition of our blog series we covered the basics of ETF trading and liquidity including the fact that fair market value can be derived from the underlying basket of securities the ETF is tracking. In normal market conditions, the price that an ETF is trading at in the secondary market will closely hug the fair value of the underlying assets. The primary market mechanism and the ability for market makers and liquidity providers to arbitrage away any discounts or premiums keep ETF prices close to the fair value – even in times of market stress or volatility.

In the second edition of this series, we assess premiums (when an ETF is trading at a higher price than its net asset value or NAV) and discounts (when it is trading at a lower price than its NAV). Investors can leverage premiums and discounts to engage in arbitrage or the simultaneous buying and selling of an asset in different markets to take advantage of differing prices for the same asset.

Last Price and NAV

Investors typically determine ETF premiums and discounts using the last price of the ETF versus the NAV. The NAV function on the Bloomberg terminal is a popular tool for this. However, without a correct understanding of why premiums and discounts may occur, there is room for misinterpretation using this method. To start with let’s look at how each valuation point is defined.

The NAV is the aggregate value of an ETF’s holdings less its total liabilities. An ETF can hold assets such as stocks, bonds, commodities, or even more recently digital assets such as Bitcoin. All these underlying assets are “valued” in a different way for the NAV calculation, such as last/closing price (equities), bid or mid-price at a specific time of day (bonds) or a fixing price (gold, which is usually determined at either 10:30am or 3pm UK time). An ETF’s liabilities are primarily the fees owed to the fund’s managing company.

To determine the NAV per share of an ETF for example, one could divide the fund’s overall NAV by the total number of shares issued at that moment in time. For example, the NAV of a Nasdaq 100 ETF would be calculated based on the closing prices of the underlying stocks on the Nasdaq exchange at that date.

Conversely the last price or last traded price of an ETF is normally derived at the closing auction of the ETF’s exchange order book. This price is based on the supply and demand dynamics of the ETF in the secondary market.

Taking the London-listed Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF as an example, one common mistake investors make when assessing premiums and discounts is to compare the last price relative to the NAV, despite each occurring in separate time zones. In this case, the last price would have been calculated at the time of the London close while the NAV would be calculated based on the US close. In this scenario the timestamps on the valuations would not align and therefore it would be like comparing apples to pears.

Comparing the last price versus the NAV of a US-listed Nasdaq 100 ETF would be more appropriate, much like comparing the last price versus NAV of a London-listed FTSE 100 UCITS ETF. In both these cases the timestamps of the valuation points are aligned. However, the valuations can still be different based on the addressable liquidity available at the different points in time. We will address this further in a future article where we will cover the implications of liquidity for trading.

Intraday valuation

Most ETFs are required to disclose an estimated indicative NAV (iNAV) every 15 seconds throughout the trading day. This NAV is determined by an iNAV provider. There are many ways in which this could be calculated so investors should be cautious in using this figure as the sole reference point for execution.

For example, it may be the case that the iNAV provider is calculating in real-time a value for all the ETF’s individual holdings. But what happens when part of underlying basket is not open or tradable, such as the London-listed Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF in the previous example? Does the price of that security remain stale? Are there proxies being used to incorporate an estimated value of what the security is worth? In fixed income it could be the case that one of the contributors of the underlying data is unable to submit a competent price due to a market event. Is this incorporated into the price shown correctly?

The main point here is that for an investor, the real-time value of an ETF is the price at which they can buy or sell the quantity of shares they are looking to trade. These prices are supplied by liquidity providers such as market makers and investment banks who are in many cases committing capital or risk to trade at that price. If their price is wrong, they bear the risk. However, these prices are kept in checks and balances through the ETF arbitrage mechanism.

The arbitrage mechanism

The market price of an ETF is governed and derived from the supply and demand of buyers and sellers in the secondary market. If there are more buyers than sellers, then the price of the ETF will be pushed up (like an equity security). If there are more sellers than buyers, the price of the ETF will be pushed down. When either happens the market price of the ETF could be dislocated from its NAV, creating a premium or discount, and importantly, an arbitrage profit opportunity for authorized participants (APs).