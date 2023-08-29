BRICS expansion, a positive catalyst for stronger BRI collaboration

Third, financial cooperation under the BRI may be tighter. Existing and new members of the BRICS bloc have stepped up their banking and payments systems integration with China in order to support trade and investment flows. Iran adopted the RMB settlement method with China in part of its oil trades in 2012. There are also reports that Iran plans to replace part of its US dollar reserves in overseas banks with the RMB.7Saudi Arabia was reported to consider accepting yuan instead of dollar payments for oil sales in 2022.8 China’s President Xi also called for the adoption of the PetroYuan at the Gulf summit in Riyadh last year.9 For Russia, the yuan surpassed the US dollar as the most traded foreign currency on the Moscow Exchange last October.10 Argentina has also stated in late April of this year that it plans to start paying for Chinese imports in yuan rather than US dollars.11Brazil has already begun to accept trade settlements and investments in yuan, with an agreement reached among central banks in February of this year.12 On top of this, China is actively promoting its cross-border payment system, CIPS (Cross-border Interbank Payment System)13 internationally, which could be extended to all BRICS economies in the future. The BRICS expansion and tighter cooperation between members could serve as a catalyst for more progress towards RMB internationalization.

Lastly, traditional and digital infrastructure cooperation under the BRI could be boosted further. We may also see more collaboration on clean energy and tourism.

The new members of the BRICS group, especially Middle East economies, means a larger market for Chinese goods, construction contracts, and investment opportunities in infrastructure, manufacturing, and the digital economy, which fits right into China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, many investment projects in Middle East economies have been backed by Chinese money, such as the construction of Qatar’s Lusail Stadium14 and auto manufacturing in Saudi Arabia15. The additions of Middle East countries in BRICS bloc could create more opportunities for infrastructure cooperation projects under the BRI. China’s Digital Silk Road strategy fits in well with the Economic Diversification 2.0 path given its focus on fintech and digitalization. During Chinese President Xi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in 2022, Saudi Arabia signed a memorandum with a major Chinese information and communications technology company on cloud computing and building high-tech complexes in Saudi cities.16Like digital development, clean energy is another area that Chinese policy makers are prioritizing. This could become a major sector where we see partnership between the BRICS countries. India is already cooperating with Middle Eastern economies on green initiatives. Aside from cooperation in clean energy, tourism is also an area where BRICS economies can collaborate as Chinese tourists represent a huge market for the other members.

Conclusion

We believe that stronger collaboration between BRICS countries and future expansion of the group is a trend that is likely to continue. Before the annual summit in South Africa, more than 40 countries had expressed interest in joining the BRICS bloc and 23 formally applied to join.17 In our view, cooperation between BRICS countries will continue to serve as a strong catalyst for the advancement of the BRI, which remains a long-term investment theme investors cannot ignore.