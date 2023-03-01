Evolution of China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Digital Silk Road

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) remains one of China’s most important national strategies. In the past most achievements related to promoting the primary targets of the initiative, the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt and sea-based 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. In recent years, China has expanded its ambitions with the introduction of the Digital Silk Road, Green Silk Road, Health Silk Road, and Polar Silk Road. While developments in these four areas have already changed the BRI landscape, global investors’ knowledge of the progress being made is still nascent. In this four-part blog series, we delve into these dimensions of the BRI to allow global investors to better understand the initiative’s future roadmap and the relevant investment implications. The first blog covers the Digital Silk Road.

What is the Digital Silk Road (DSR)?

Digital Silk Road (DSR) is the technological dimension of the BRI that aims to improve digital connectivity in Belt and Road countries. The concept was endorsed by Chinese officials in 2015 and further promoted at the second Belt and Road Forum in 2019. With the rapidly changing geopolitical landscape and speed of technological development over the past years, DSR has been getting more attention particularly as it relates to new technologies, rising technology-related tensions between the US and China, and the emergence of COVID-19.

The DSR can be broken down into three main areas: 1) digital infrastructure; 2) smart city; 3) cross-border e-commerce.

Digital Infrastructure - This includes 4G/5G wireless communications, broadband, subsea cables, cloud computing, surveillance systems, and satellite systems. China already leads in most of these areas, for example, the top two Chinese surveillance giants together supply 60% of the world’s surveillance cameras.1

Connecting the Internet across Belt and Road countries using fiber-optic cables is a major component of the DSR. As of 2019, China was a landing point, owner, or supplier for 11.4% of the world’s undersea cables. This proportion is expected to grow to 20% between 2025 and 2030.2 The Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) project is an ambitious element of this plan where a 15,000 km long subsea cable network is being built to service countries across the BRI region with the aim to link Asia, Africa, and Europe (Figure 1).