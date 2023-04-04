Evolution of China’s Belt and Road Initiative: Green Silk Road

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) remains one of China’s most important national strategies. In the past most achievements related to promoting the primary targets of the initiative, the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt and sea-based 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. In recent years, China has expanded its ambitions with the introduction of the Digital Silk Road, Green Silk Road, Health Silk Road, and Polar Silk Road. While developments in these four areas have already changed the BRI landscape, global investors’ knowledge of the progress being made is still nascent. In this four-part blog series, we delve into these dimensions of the BRI to allow global investors to better understand the initiative’s future roadmap and the relevant investment implications. This second blog covers the Green Silk Road.

What is the Green Silk Road?

The Green Silk Road looks at making Belt and Road projects greener and more sustainable. Chinese policymakers have increasingly been focused on greening the Belt and Road Initiative in recent years. The scope of the Green Silk Road includes reducing climate emissions, reducing pollution, and protecting biodiversity, while ensuring improved economic opportunities for the countries involved.

Why the Green Silk Road?

There are three main reasons behind China’s push to develop the Green Silk Road.

First, it fits into the growing global trend of prioritizing sustainable development. The Green Silk Road can be viewed as an effective solution to promote the implementation of the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Green Silk Road also serves as a key contributor for China to achieve its goals of peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. Climate change is one of humanity’s greatest challenges and concerted efforts are required globally, especially in emerging and developing economies (EMDEs). These countries face rising energy needs as they grow, industrialize, and urbanize (Figure 1). Infrastructure investment decisions today can lock in emissions trajectories for decades and make or break the ability of countries to achieve their sustainability objectives. This underscores the importance of the Green Silk Road in driving sustainable development in the Belt and Road region.