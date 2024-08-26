What's driving de-dollarization in Asia?

Dollarization typically refers to economic or financial activities in an emerging market (EM) country that is conducted in a hard currency1 instead of the country’s own local currency. Given the US dollar (USD) is the most widely used currency, dollarization can also be narrowly used to refer to USD usage. In this paper, we analyze recent trends around economic and financial dollarization and de-dollarization in Asian countries relating to trade settlement and financial activities. By tying our observations back to existing theories and research literature we discuss how we expect these trends to pan out in the future.

1. Economic dollarization and USD trade settlement

So, what drives the usage of hard currency in international trades when it is not the local currency of either trading party? Till date, EM trading firms have relied mainly on hard currency and the USD in particular to settle international trades. This is largely because the USD is a relatively stable currency and is widely accepted across the globe.

At the same time, economic dollarization damages the monetary autonomy of EM markets by reducing the government or central bank’s control over the economy. Since the Global Financial Crisis we’ve seen EM governments look to combat this by promoting the settlement of international trades in their home currency.

China is one example and RMB internationalization has been a policy focus for more than a decade. China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), has signed currency swap agreements with more than 40 countries2 to encourage the use of the RMB for international trade settlement. As a result, the share of the RMB as a global payment currency has risen from around 2% in 2019 to above 4.6% in April 2024.3 The recent sanctions imposed on Russia have also meant that a significant proportion of Russia’s trades with China as well as with other trading partners are being settled in the RMB.