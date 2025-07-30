Applied philosophy: Sector in focus: Media

The media sector has been the strongest performer in the last 12 months. This has pushed both absolute and relative valuations to uncomfortably high levels. Total returns may be more modest in the next 12 months if earnings growth becomes the main driving force. This implies that outperformance may be more difficult to achieve if multiple expansion fades or reverses, in my view.

The sector in focus section normally appears as part of our quarterly Strategic Sector Selector document, but it has been a while since the last time I published a standalone report about sectors. Media is also a highly visible sector with well-known brands among its largest constituents that punches above its weight as it is usually vying for the title of the smallest global sector with chemicals (it is the smallest based on market capitalisations in US dollars, as of 28 July 2025). The sector has had its ups and downs around the pandemic with streaming providers surging during lockdowns, and subsequently slumping after the world reopened. Nevertheless, despite underperforming quarter-to-date, the sector has been the best performer in the last 12 months.

Perhaps this should not be a surprise considering the sector’s minimal exposure to tariffs (even the idea of 100% tariffs on foreign-made films seems to have faded into the background). Streaming providers are still the most dominant stocks within the sector, which may also explain why it seems to have weathered concerns about an economic slowdown relatively well.

In any case, a reacceleration of growth would not hurt the sector, although it would probably raise the hurdle for outperformance against more cyclical sectors. Importantly the resumption of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve could boost valuations for such a long duration sector.

This may be particularly important for media as it is dominated by US names – the US accounts for 76% of market capitalisation, followed by Europe at 16%, Japan at 4% and Emerging Markets at 2%. Unsurprisingly, the dominant subsector (out of four in total) is entertainment, which includes the two dominant streaming providers, accounting for 63% of market capitalisation. This is followed by radio and TV broadcasters at 22%, media agencies at 10% and publishing at 4%. Another aspect of high concentration is that the top four stocks account for 66% of market capitalisation (as of 28 July 2025).

As ever, there are multiple moving parts when trying to determine how media will fare in the next 12 months. Even though exposure to streaming services may have reduced the cyclicality of the sector somewhat, the path of global economic growth could still be an important factor to consider. Although trailing earnings growth has been strong in the last 12 months, trailing dividend growth has been deteriorating since Q3 2024.

At the same time, after being the best performer in the last 12 months, sector valuations look rich. This may be a risk even if global economic growth reaccelerates.