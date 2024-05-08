The outlook for Hong Kong equities following the recent rally

Since reaching a trough in January, the Hang Seng Index is up by nearly a quarter, the H-shares index – for mainland companies listed in Hong Kong – has risen by about 30% and MSCI China is up by nearly 20% in US dollar terms.1

Recent economic indicators are encouraging. First-quarter growth was better than expected, and tourist arrivals over the Labour Day “golden week” holiday show the city is still appealing.

The economic environment in China and the US is also supportive. The recent FOMC meeting underscored the US central bank’s continued easing bias, and there was positive news from Beijing’s Politburo meeting for further stimulus and regulatory support for the offshore market.

There also appears to be a rotation out of popular but crowded investment themes such as artificial intelligence, Taiwan, Japan and the US markets into better-value propositions and cheaper stocks.

It makes sense that Hong Kong stocks are getting attention. Even after the year-to-date rally, H-shares continue to trade at an over 40% discount to their A-share peers.2

More mainland capital driven into Hong Kong’s stock market

Last month, the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced a raft of supportive policies including an expansion of the Stock Connect scheme. This should drive more mainland capital into Hong Kong’s stock market and help close the valuation gap.

Southbound Connect flows have averaged 37 billion yuan (US$5.1 billion) daily over the past month, up meaningfully from 25-30 billion yuan over the past 12 months.3