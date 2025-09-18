Insurance Insights Q3 2025: Enhancing Fixed Income Portfolios

Introduction

In previous editions of our 2025 Insurance Insights newsletter, we focused on a top-down approach – looking for enhancements at a strategic asset allocation level through regular reviews and a selective addition of asset classes that complement existing portfolios. We also assessed the viability of a multi-alternatives strategy to build carefully curated exposures to these asset classes. All of this is aimed at making insurance portfolios more efficient and resilient.

In this edition of the newsletter, we take a slightly different perspective by adopting more of a bottom-up approach – particularly for broad fixed income portfolios. We highlight how, even at the security level, there are still opportunities to uncover efficiencies.

To support this analysis, we leverage our powerful in-house portfolio analytics system, Invesco Vision. As part of a case study, we define an appropriate universe of securities, apply a series of screens, including setting generic portfolio constraints, and then determine portfolio parameters. The process is illustrated through a series of snapshots to help convey the types of analysis that can be performed. An interactive demo remains the most effective way to really understand the process, the system, and its outputs – and we would be delighted to arrange such a session with you.

We hope that this topic and observations shared will help your discussions on portfolio assessment, construction, and management in today’s constantly evolving environment. As always, we welcome the opportunity to discuss these areas in greater detail with you.

Enhancing fixed income buy-and-maintain portfolios - Security level analysis

In the following example, we start with an initial exposure to broad investment-grade US debt as the asset class under assessment. For the first part of the analysis, we have selected the ICE BofAML US Corporate Master Index (ticker: C0A0) as the investable universe.

Once an insurer decides to invest in this asset class, the next step typically involves implementation decision. One option is to invest in public vehicles such as funds, unit trusts, or ETFs; another way is to invest via segregated or separate accounts managed under a mandate by an investment manager. The latter approach is often preferred as it allows for greater customization - such as setting guidelines and constraints around average or minimum credit ratings, duration, and other parameters - - and can be managed as part of a core exposure with more flexibility in accounting treatment.

The next step involves screening the thousands of bonds in the selected universe to narrow them down to construct an appropriate portfolio. This process is illustrated below: