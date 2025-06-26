Insurance Insights Q2 2025: Benefits of a diversified multi-alternatives strategy

In our discussions with insurers we often discuss the approaches used to review and assess asset allocations and emphasize the need to do this on a regular basis. The frequency of this exercise depends on the changing market environment (especially around long-term assumptions), and the constantly evolving nature of the liabilities or products. The need for any asset allocation to deliver on its expectations is a key factor, taking into consideration other constraints and metrics that insurers invariably need to operate under (i.e., asset liability management (ALM), capital or solvency implications, accounting impacts, and various other risk parameters, to highlight a few).

As we have indicated in our Q1 case study, a key input into this process is the capital market assumptions (CMAs). At Invesco, we generate a wide set of such assumptions which are updated on a quarterly basis and incorporate the latest market developments. For insurance-focused portfolios, other than just expected return or yield considerations, other aspects such as capital considerations of asset classes and the overall asset-liability matching profile need to be considered. We usually illustrate this through the charts below.

Figure 1 below assesses the attractiveness of asset classes in terms of current conditions and Figure 2 below re-assesses this based on the capital efficiency (expected return-to-standalone generic capital charge). We feel that combining these two elements can help narrow down the initial list of asset types to consider. While looking at one dimension alone could potentially lead to inefficiencies in the portfolio.