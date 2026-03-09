Bethany Shard
Fund Manager

Bethany Shard

About

Beth is a fund manager for the UK & European Equities team, managing portfolios across the team’s UK Value strategy with Martin Walker.

She began her career in 2014 at Ernst & Young, initially within Corporate Audit, before moving into Transaction Advisory Services, where she performed financial due diligence on deals in the TMT sector.

Beth joined Invesco’s Finance & Corporate Strategy function in January 2019. She then joined the UK Equities team in February 2020 as an analyst, before taking on fund management responsibilities in March 2023.

Beth is a qualified Chartered Accountant, holds the Investment Management Certificate from the CFA Society of the UK, and graduated with a BSc in Natural Sciences (first class) from Durham University.

Profile

Job title: Fund Manager
In group: 7 Years
Experience: 12 Years
Location: Henley-on-Thames
Team: UK & European Equities team

Managed products

Funds

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript

GPR U.K. Equity
Invesco UK Equity Fund

Transcript