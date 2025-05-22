Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Invesco provides investors exposure to private capital, private credit, real estate, costumized solutions and commodities by leveraging our institutional investment expertise, deep resources, and global investment platform.
Innovative investment strategies that leverage Invesco’s global resources to uncover diversified sources of return across real estate and private credit.
Commodities can help you diversify your portfolio and mitigate against the effects of inflation. Our ETF range can help you gain efficient access to an asset class that’s otherwise highly illiquid.
Alternative opportunities: Outlook for private credit, private equity, real assets, and hedge funds
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Accessing CLOs notes with UCITS ETFs
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses how investors can access Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) notes in exchange traded funds, or ETFs, due to new regulatory developments in offerings through UCITS ETFs.
The strategic advantage of AAA-rated CLO Notes
Invesco Private Credit’s Kevin Petrovcik discusses new developments for AAA-rated Collateralised Loan Obligation (CLO) note investments and their potential advantages.
Commercial real estate: Five things we believe, five we’re debating
Is the current short-term noise and volatility an early indicator of a cyclical movement or a structural shift in commercial real estate investing?
Reflections from Invesco Real Estate’s Value Add Team
Invesco Real Estate’s value-add team discusses its approach in a challenging market highlighting a disciplined, local team-based execution programme and strategic investments in sectors like logistics and living.
Select the asset classes you are interested in to receive related insights to your inbox, including our quarterly alternatives newsletter.
You can update your selection or unsubscribe at any time.
A broad range of investments fall into the ‘alternatives’ asset class, including real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure and hedge funds. The asset class is growing, as investors continue to turn to alternatives for diversification and to navigate challenging market conditions.
Alternative assets often behave differently to public market assets like equities and bonds. Their unique characteristics mean that they can help investors achieve a diversified portfolio. Typically, they also generate higher returns than public market assets.
We manage over $180+ billion¹ in alternative strategies, spanning private credit, real estate, private equity and beyond. We share some highlights below:
Traditionally, alternative assets (like real estate and some types of private credit) have been slower to buy or sell than public market assets (like equities and bonds). Often, this is because they are not traded on a screen with daily liquidity. Likewise, the market may be smaller with fewer eligible buyers and sellers, or the transaction may have to be privately arranged.
Liquid alternatives, on the other hand, can be bought or sold more frequently. Some fund structures (like ETFs) can help achieve greater liquidity. For example, Invesco offers a broad range of commodity ETFs with daily access.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.